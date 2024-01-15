en English
South Africa

Severe Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal: Death Toll Rises to 11 Amid Ongoing Crisis

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
In the wake of severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, the death toll has distressingly risen to 11, with five more lives claimed by the extreme weather conditions. Local media reported these recent deaths, underscoring the ongoing crisis in the region. The floods have wreaked havoc on homes, infrastructure, and crucial services, posing considerable challenges to the well-being of residents.

Missing Persons and Rescue Operations

Among the impacted, four individuals from the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal have been reported missing following a thunderstorm that triggered widespread flooding. Flash floods and swollen rivers have created a perilous situation, hampering search and rescue efforts. Despite these adversities, three people have been successfully rescued without sustaining serious injuries. However, the rivers’ dangerously high levels continue to pose a threat to both rescuers and those awaiting rescue.

Damage Assessment and Ongoing Challenges

The flooding has left a trail of destruction, damaging hundreds of houses across the province and severely affecting water and electricity infrastructure. In the eThekwini metro alone, five people have lost their lives, and two individuals are missing after their home was washed away in the Tongaat area. Additionally, concerns about water quality have led to the closure of beaches in the north and some in the south, further evidence of the widespread impact of these extreme weather conditions.

Education System’s Resilience Amid Crisis

Despite the adversity, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has demonstrated resilience, confirming its readiness for the 2024 academic year. Measures have been put in place to facilitate learning in the 59 schools affected by the floods, including mobile classrooms and ablution facilities. The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) will commence as planned, with over 1,700 service providers prepared to supply and deliver food items to schools, creating over 16,000 job opportunities in the process. This display of resilience amid crisis is a testament to the collective will and spirit of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

As South Africa grapples with this natural disaster, it highlights the significance of effective emergency response mechanisms and the need for infrastructure capable of withstanding extreme weather events. The escalating challenges posed by these events are a stark reminder of the broader implications of climate change and the urgent need to address it.

South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

