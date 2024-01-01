Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa

The floodwaters of Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, have claimed over 20 lives, with four people yet unaccounted for. Emergency services and local authorities are working around the clock, responding to the crisis and assisting the impacted community.

Unfolding Tragedy

On the evening of December 24, flash floods caused a family vehicle to be swept away by the river. The bodies of a woman and child from the vehicle have been found, but the search continues for the remaining occupants. The death toll has since risen to 21, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Efforts Underway

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is scheduled to visit the victims’ relatives to assess the province’s response to the disaster and offer disaster relief, including bereavement support. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has also initiated relief efforts for the affected families and continues to coordinate with relevant departments to provide assistance during this challenging period.

Further Devastation

Heavy rains have claimed more lives in KwaZulu-Natal. A seven-year-old boy drowned in Mandeni, and there is extensive damage to numerous houses and road infrastructure. The Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg swallowed a vehicle with three occupants, and while two bodies have been recovered, the search is still on for the third person. The disaster management centre reports extensive damage in two districts, with one confirmed fatality in Mandeni. More rain is expected on New Year’s Day, heightening the urgency of the situation.