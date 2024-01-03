Semigration from Gauteng Reshapes South Africa’s Coastal Real Estate

South Africa is witnessing a notable phenomenon of semigration, where residents hailing from Gauteng province are increasingly relocating toward coastal areas. This internal migration has sparked a scarcity of residential units in several regions of the Western Cape, subsequently inflating property prices. The coastal residential property sector is on the cusp of an anticipated surge in market activity, propelled by a forecasted decrease in interest rates.

The Semigration Phenomenon

The concept of semigration, or semi-emigration, refers to the migration of individuals from one region of a country to another, rather than leaving the country entirely. In the South African context, it denotes the movement of residents from the bustling province of Gauteng, known for its urban areas like Johannesburg and Pretoria, towards the picturesque coastal regions. This trend is causing a significant shift in the country’s demographic and economic landscape.

Implications for the Western Cape

The repercussions of semigration are distinctively felt in the Western Cape, where the influx of new residents has led to a shortage of available residential units. This scarcity has, in turn, catapulted property prices, transforming the dynamics of the regional real estate market. The average home in certain parts of the Western Cape, such as the competitive Virginia Beach housing market, received multiple offers before selling within approximately 25 days at a median price of $365K last month. This figure indicates a staggering 10.6% hike compared to the previous year.

Future Prospects

Despite the current housing crunch, the coastal residential property sector is bracing for an uptick in market activity. This optimism stems from predictions of a forthcoming decrease in interest rates, which could potentially stimulate further investments in the property market. However, as John Loos, the Senior Economist for Commercial Property Finance at FNB, cautions, the escalating congestion and cost of living in the Western Cape might eventually drive people to explore alternative coastal regions.