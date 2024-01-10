en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Scientific Breakthrough: ‘Teleportation’ of Images Using Quantum Communication Realized

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Scientific Breakthrough: ‘Teleportation’ of Images Using Quantum Communication Realized

In a significant stride towards the future of communication, a joint research team from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and The Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) in Spain has made a remarkable breakthrough in quantum communication. The team has successfully ‘teleported’ an image, a feat that draws inspiration from the fictional technology depicted in ‘Star Trek’.

Quantum Communication: A New Frontier

The process employed by the research team represents an advanced form of quantum communication, where information is exchanged using the principles of quantum physics, rather than the traditional physical transmission of data. The researchers have managed to transport images across a network without the information physically traveling from one location to another.

They achieved this using a ‘teleportation-inspired configuration’ with just two entangled photons serving as a quantum resource. This experimental quantum transport of high-dimensional states leads to the appearance of information being ‘teleported’ from the sender to the receiver.

Unleashing the Power of Non-Linear Optical Detectors

The team accomplished this grand feat by employing a non-linear optical detector that can work with any ‘pattern’ that needs to be sent, thereby eliminating the requirement for additional photons. This development opens up the possibility for more complex information transfers in the future, such as fingerprints or facial data.

A Leap Towards Futuristic Communication

This major breakthrough in quantum communication is seen as a giant leap towards futuristic modes of information transfer. Andrew Forbes, lead principal investigator and professor at Wits University, expressed that this technology makes it possible to teleport information in such a manner that it never physically travels across the connection, mirroring the ‘Star Trek’ technology made real.

The University released a statement last month outlining the details of this advancement, heralding a new era in quantum communication and setting the stage for further research and development in the field.

0
Science & Technology South Africa Spain
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
24 seconds ago
Spacecraft Fuel Leak Poses Setback for U.S. Moon Mission
In a significant disruption to the United States’ lunar ambitions, the nation’s first moon mission in over half a century hit a formidable stumbling block. The spacecraft, operated by a private company, began leaking fuel soon after its launch from Florida. This incident throws a spotlight on the inherent challenges and risks associated with private
Spacecraft Fuel Leak Poses Setback for U.S. Moon Mission
Earth's Seasons: A Dance of Axial Tilt and Obliquity
14 mins ago
Earth's Seasons: A Dance of Axial Tilt and Obliquity
Kobe University Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Process to Upcycle Dry-cleaning Solvent
16 mins ago
Kobe University Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Process to Upcycle Dry-cleaning Solvent
Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Tropical Cyclone: An Alert by BOM
6 mins ago
Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Tropical Cyclone: An Alert by BOM
Unearthing Deformation Mechanisms in Mined Areas: A Focus on Coal Pillar Instability
7 mins ago
Unearthing Deformation Mechanisms in Mined Areas: A Focus on Coal Pillar Instability
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
8 mins ago
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
Latest Headlines
World News
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
3 mins
New Heritage Party Criticizes Human Rights Commission's Silence on State Violations
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
6 mins
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
6 mins
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
8 mins
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
8 mins
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
8 mins
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
9 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
12 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
12 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app