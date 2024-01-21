In a celebration of cultural unity and shared heritage, Atamie International School commemorated the Thai Pongal Festival on January 17. This traditional harvest celebration, hosted by the school's Hindu Society, was marked by a vibrant spirit that mirrored the cultural significance and communal harmony associated with the occasion. The successful event was a testament to the cooperative efforts of dedicated teachers, supportive parents, and the diligent assistance of Managing Director Alex Azard Uduman.

A Global Stand for Justice

Meanwhile, a separate event of international significance unfolded as the Sri Lanka Committee for Solidarity with Palestine (SLCSP) extended their gratitude towards South Africa. The SLCSP applauded South Africa's decision to bring Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of genocide in the Gaza Strip. This act underscores the international solidarity and political stance taken by South Africa in support of Palestine.

Germany Intervenes

In a surprising twist, Germany announced its intervention on Israel's behalf in the genocide case, citing the Genocide Convention as its justification. This move sparked controversy and was condemned by Namibia, while other states like Bangladesh and Jordan announced their readiness to intervene and present evidence supporting South Africa's case. International law expert Stefan Talmon predicts over 30 declarations of intervention regarding the case, largely in favor of South Africa.

Justice for Gaza

In an unprecedented move, South Africa requested the ICJ to order an immediate cessation of Israeli bombing in Gaza, accusing Israel of genocidal intent. This legal action, underscored by allegations of Israel targeting civilian infrastructure and leveraging artificial intelligence for bombing targets, is lauded by the SLCSP and has sent ripples across the international community.