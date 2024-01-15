en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

SAYouth: South Africa’s Initiative to Curb Unemployment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
SAYouth: South Africa’s Initiative to Curb Unemployment

On June 16, 2021, South African President Cyril Ramaposa launched an initiative named SAYouth as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI). The aim of this initiative is to tackle the soaring unemployment rates in South Africa by assisting young individuals in finding job or learning opportunities.

SAYouth: A Beacon of Hope

SAYouth, a platform designed as a resource hub, offers a variety of resources such as digital skills training, interview tips, job search strategies, and advice on entrepreneurship. The platform underscores the importance of personal and professional development and encourages women and young people with disabilities to take advantage of the opportunities presented.

Criteria and Application Process

To benefit from SAYouth, individuals must meet certain criteria. The application process requires interested parties to register an account on the official SAYouth website, providing details such as educational qualifications, work experience, and contact information. This information is then utilized to link users with relevant opportunities and like-minded individuals. The registration process includes answering questions about one’s qualifications and personal details to ensure a match with suitable opportunities tailored to the individual’s profile.

Funding for the ‘Missing Middle’

In a related move, the South African government has also announced a R3.8 billion loan scheme for the ‘missing middle’ category of students at universities and T-VET colleges. The scheme aims to provide funding for students whose annual combined family income is between R350 000 and R600 000 and do not qualify for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The loan scheme will be administered and managed by NSFAS and is expected to fund 47 percent of the estimated 68,446 students in the ‘missing middle’ category. The scheme has been met with approval as a step in the right direction, although there have been protests and allegations of fraudulent activities related to the Minister and NSFAS board chairperson.

0
Education South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Tshwane University of Technology Opens Online Application for 2024-2025 Academic Year
The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in Pretoria, South Africa, has initiated its online application process for the 2024-2025 academic year, inviting both undergraduate and postgraduate students to apply. The applications are open from 4 March 2023 and will be accepted until 30 September 2023. The university has published a comprehensive prospectus on its official
Tshwane University of Technology Opens Online Application for 2024-2025 Academic Year
Perry High School Principal Dies Following Heroic Actions During School Shooting
26 mins ago
Perry High School Principal Dies Following Heroic Actions During School Shooting
Teen Charged Over School Assault in Glasgow: Boy Hospitalized
40 mins ago
Teen Charged Over School Assault in Glasgow: Boy Hospitalized
Western Australia's International Recruitment Drive: A Global Solution for Local Education Needs
6 mins ago
Western Australia's International Recruitment Drive: A Global Solution for Local Education Needs
Rising College Costs: A Barrier to Higher Education
12 mins ago
Rising College Costs: A Barrier to Higher Education
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
13 mins ago
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
19 seconds
Australia Day: A Nation's Tradition Amidst Generational Divide
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
22 seconds
Critical Incidents Declared as Major IT Failure Hits Sussex Hospitals
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
40 seconds
Lupin Life Champions Children's Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
45 seconds
COVID-19 Data Vacuum: Expert Raises Alarm
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
56 seconds
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
57 seconds
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
1 min
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
1 min
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
2 mins
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
25 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
30 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app