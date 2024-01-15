SAYouth: South Africa’s Initiative to Curb Unemployment

On June 16, 2021, South African President Cyril Ramaposa launched an initiative named SAYouth as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI). The aim of this initiative is to tackle the soaring unemployment rates in South Africa by assisting young individuals in finding job or learning opportunities.

SAYouth: A Beacon of Hope

SAYouth, a platform designed as a resource hub, offers a variety of resources such as digital skills training, interview tips, job search strategies, and advice on entrepreneurship. The platform underscores the importance of personal and professional development and encourages women and young people with disabilities to take advantage of the opportunities presented.

Criteria and Application Process

To benefit from SAYouth, individuals must meet certain criteria. The application process requires interested parties to register an account on the official SAYouth website, providing details such as educational qualifications, work experience, and contact information. This information is then utilized to link users with relevant opportunities and like-minded individuals. The registration process includes answering questions about one’s qualifications and personal details to ensure a match with suitable opportunities tailored to the individual’s profile.

Funding for the ‘Missing Middle’

In a related move, the South African government has also announced a R3.8 billion loan scheme for the ‘missing middle’ category of students at universities and T-VET colleges. The scheme aims to provide funding for students whose annual combined family income is between R350 000 and R600 000 and do not qualify for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The loan scheme will be administered and managed by NSFAS and is expected to fund 47 percent of the estimated 68,446 students in the ‘missing middle’ category. The scheme has been met with approval as a step in the right direction, although there have been protests and allegations of fraudulent activities related to the Minister and NSFAS board chairperson.