Science & Technology

SAWS Weather Report: High-Pressure System Influences Weather Patterns Across South Africa

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:39 am EST
SAWS Weather Report: High-Pressure System Influences Weather Patterns Across South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a comprehensive weather report for December 29, 2023, outlining an array of weather phenomena and forecasts sweeping across the nation. A dominant high-pressure system is set to influence the weather patterns in many regions of South Africa.

Interior Provinces: Clear Skies and Dry Conditions

According to the SAWS, this high-pressure system is projected to usher in clear skies and dry conditions to the interior provinces, including Gauteng, Free State, and North West. This weather pattern is typical of high-pressure systems which often result in clear and settled weather conditions.

Coastal Regions: Rain and Winds

Contrastingly, the coastal regions such as the Western Cape and Eastern Cape present a more mixed bag of conditions. Influenced by adjacent oceanic systems, these regions can expect chances of rain and occasional strong winds. The SAWS advises that these conditions require precautions, particularly for those engaging in sea-related activities.

Temperature Range and Advisories

The temperature range across the country is predicted to diverge, with cooler temperatures gracing the highland areas and warmer conditions being experienced in the low-lying areas. In addition, the weather report includes advisories for severe weather events that may disrupt transportation or necessitate public precautions, such as high UV indexes or the potential for wildfires in arid regions.

In conclusion, the SAWS encourages residents and visitors to stay abreast of the weather conditions and plan their activities accordingly to ensure safety and comfort.

Science & Technology
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

