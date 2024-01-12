en English
Social Issues

SASSA Initiates Account Verification for 70,000 Beneficiaries to Prevent Fraud

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
In a strategic move to counteract fraudulent activities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has initiated an account verification process for over 70,000 beneficiaries. The announcement was made by the agency’s spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, who stressed the importance of this measure in preserving the integrity of the country’s social security system.

Preemptive Strike against Fraud

Over the past three years, SASSA has been a victim of deception, unknowingly disbursing funds to more than 70,000 deceased beneficiaries. This blunder not only led to significant financial losses for the agency but also deprived rightful recipients of their due benefits. To rectify this, SASSA has now adopted a proactive approach, reaching out to beneficiaries for account verification.

Collaborative Efforts for Tighter Security

As part of its fraud-prevention strategy, SASSA is collaborating with the Department of Home Affairs. The aim is to cross-verify beneficiary details and ensure that the funds are being disbursed to legitimate recipients. Such a measure, aligning with the national anti-corruption strategy, is expected to help identify and eliminate any illegitimate claims.

Beneficiaries’ Role in Strengthening the System

Letsatsi urged beneficiaries to comply with the verification process in order to safeguard their entitlements. Their active participation is crucial in maintaining the proper distribution of social support and upholding the integrity of the social security system. By doing so, beneficiaries will not only secure their own rights but also contribute to a more robust and fraud-resistant social security system.

Social Issues
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

