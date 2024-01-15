en English
SARS Opens Criminal Investigation into Buffalo Buyer Linked to President Ramaphosa

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
SARS Opens Criminal Investigation into Buffalo Buyer Linked to President Ramaphosa

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has launched a criminal probe into Hazim Mustafa, the buyer of buffaloes from Phala Phala, a farm owned by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The investigation revolves around a transaction dating back to December 2019, where Mustafa is alleged to have handed over $580,000 in cash to the manager of Phala Phala.

High-Profile Transaction Under Scrutiny

This initiative by SARS arises from accusations that the hefty sum was not appropriately declared, thereby potentially breaching tax and currency regulations. Ramaphosa had previously informed various investigators that the money, which was used to secure 20 buffalo, was stolen from his farm near Bela Bela in Limpopo by February 2020. This incident subsequently sparked a significant scandal which has since dominated headlines and pushed the President to the verge of resignation.

Broader Implications for Governance & Financial Transparency

The implications of this case are far-reaching, as it not only involves a high-profile transaction linked to the President but also underscores the rigorous scrutiny of financial transactions to ensure compliance with the law. The outcome of this case could significantly influence issues of governance, financial transparency, and the enforcement of tax laws in South Africa.

Theft and Scandal

Since the theft came to light in June 2022, it has been a constant source of controversy, leading to rampant speculation and wide-ranging repercussions. The matter has dominated headlines, pushing the President to the brink of resignation. The ongoing investigation into this case by SARS highlights the importance of legal compliance in high-profile transactions and serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of alleged financial irregularities.

Business South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

