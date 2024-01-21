SARS Issues Zero-Tolerance Warning on Non-Compliance for Provisional Taxpayers, Including Trusts

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has issued a stern warning to provisional taxpayers, declaring a zero-tolerance policy against non-compliance in filing annual income tax returns. This declaration encompasses trusts, as they are considered 'persons' under the Income Tax Act, No. 58 of 1962, and hence fall into the category of provisional taxpayers.

SARS' Stance on Trusts

Trusts, irrespective of their level of economic activity, are obligated to file an annual tax return. This responsibility lies squarely on the shoulders of the trustees. They can, however, choose to delegate this duty to a registered tax practitioner. SARS has now made it mandatory for trusts to provide supporting documents during the filing process. Additionally, beneficiaries of trusts are required to declare their income in their personal income tax returns.

The Risks of Non-Compliance

Non-compliance with tax registration, filing, accurate declarations, and payments can have serious repercussions. SARS has made it clear that failure to meet tax obligations can result in criminal charges. Added to this, are potential penalties and interest charges that defaulters would need to bear.

Ensuring Fair Contribution to National Revenue

This stringent stance by SARS is part of a broader effort to ensure that all entities, including trusts, meet their tax responsibilities and contribute fairly to the national revenue. With the announcement of the deadline for the 2023 tax year, individual taxpayers and trusts are urged to comply with their obligations, ensuring a transparent and equitable taxation system.