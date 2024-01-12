SAP Embroiled in Corruption Scandal Involving South African Officials

German software multinational SAP has found itself entangled in allegations of corruption involving South African government officials, as documented in legal filings in the United States. The charges date back to 2015, when SAP is alleged to have sponsored several trips to New York for anonymous South African officials, an expenditure that included golf and meal expenses. These activities are suspected of being a part of SAP’s strategy to secure profitable contracts in South Africa.

Securing Contracts through Bribery

Later in 2015, SAP is reported to have resorted to bribery to secure contracts with the City of Johannesburg, contracts that were reportedly valued over R200 million. This revelation amplifies the ongoing discourse on corporate corruption and the extent multinational companies might go to influence government officials and win contracts.

The Legal Findings and Implications

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the specifics of the legal findings and the identities of the South African officials involved have remained undisclosed. However, it has been reported that SAP will pay R2.2 billion in ‘restitution’ to South African state entities and government departments as part of its settlement. This settlement is tied to bribery investigations in South Africa and the US, which include allegations that SAP bribed officials to win contracts with Eskom, the South African electricity public utility.

SAP’s Settlement and Consequences

Notably, the investigations were coordinated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the US Department of Justice, and their announcements come about seven years after allegations of bribery against SAP first emerged in the GuptaLeaks. As part of the settlement, SAP South Africa will also pay R750 million into South Africa’s Criminal Assets Recovery Account as punitive reparation payments. This action recognizes the social and economic harm caused by its conduct in South Africa.