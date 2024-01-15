Sanral Energizes Construction Industry with R28 Billion in New Tenders

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has revitalized the construction industry by announcing the release of 70 new tenders, amounting to a massive R28 billion. These tenders, part of the Interim procurement policy for the 2023/2024 financial year, seek to stimulate growth across South Africa, with larger allocations destined for the Eastern and Southern regions where significant infrastructure projects are planned.

Investment and Transformation

The tenders serve a dual purpose: they represent a considerable investment in the nation’s infrastructure, and they are also a vehicle for transformation. Sanral has specified that at least 30% of the contracts will be awarded to smaller black-owned construction companies. This move is a clear demonstration of Sanral’s commitment to fostering transformation in the construction industry by ensuring value flows to small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), local contractors, and communities.

Quality and On-Time Delivery

Sanral’s projects are noted for their punctuality and adherence to budget constraints, a point that the agency has emphasized. With qualified project managers tasked with monitoring expenditure and the quality of execution, Sanral projects have a reputation for timely delivery and cost-effectiveness.

Sanral’s Future Plans

Sanral CEO, Reginald Demana, previously announced the closure of 77 tenders, valued at R6.43 billion, in December 2023. However, he also indicated that Sanral plans to release at least another 70 tenders soon, collectively amounting to approximately R28 billion. This indicates Sanral’s persistence in driving its tender processes forward, while temporarily setting aside the contentious new BEE scoring system that was introduced last year and led to legal challenges.