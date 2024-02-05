SANRAL Assumes Task of Rehabilitating Notorious R34 Road in South Africa

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has assumed the monumental task of rehabilitating the notorious R34 road in South Africa. Known for its poor condition with countless potholes, the R34 has long been a source of frustration for motorists. Now, however, a comprehensive upgrade is in the works as SANRAL takes charge.

With the handover of the road's management from the Department and the Kutloanong community to SANRAL, the R34 is set to witness a significant transformation. This transfer is part of a larger initiative wherein SANRAL has taken over three provincial roads in the Free State, including the R34. The move is expected to expedite repair and maintenance efforts that have been long overdue.

Focused Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation is focused on a stretch of the R34 spanning approximately 406 km. This stretch connects the Northwestern Free State border to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial border. Preliminary efforts such as pothole repairs and marking problematic areas have already been undertaken.

The entire project, valued at R211 million, is scheduled to last 11 months. A noteworthy R62 million has been earmarked for subcontracting across 24 subcontractors.