SANDF Dismisses Mangolele’s Call for Ramaphosa’s Resignation amid Corruption Battles

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has publicly disassociated itself from Sylvester Mangolele, a former naval commander who was previously removed from the force for misconduct. Mangolele recently demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa vacate his office within a 48-hour window, citing alleged constitutional violations and the nation’s economic woes.

Mangolele’s Threat and SANDF’s Response

In a video that surfaced on social media platforms, Mangolele threatened to oust Ramaphosa from the presidency if he failed to report to the Naval College in Gordon’s Bay to tender his resignation. The SANDF, however, in a clear and stern response, condemned Mangolele’s statements, asserting that his comments were not reflective of the military’s stance on the matter. The SANDF confirmed that Mangolele was relieved of his duties in 2018, and his current views do not represent the defense force.

South Africa’s Battle Against Corruption

South Africa has been embroiled in a series of corruption and fraud scandals involving government officials. Over the past year, the nation has witnessed numerous allegations and legal proceedings against officials accused of financial misconduct. Cases related to the irregular procurement of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic have been particularly prominent. Individuals like Dr. Dion Theys, the former head of the Northern Cape health department, have faced charges that spotlight the ongoing fight against corruption in South Africa.

Decrease in Fuel Prices

On a positive note, South Africans have received some financial respite with a decrease in fuel prices at the onset of the year. Petrol prices have dropped by 62-76 cents per litre, and diesel prices have seen a decline of 118-126 cents per litre. This price reduction has been attributed to lower crude oil prices, a result of increased production by non-OPEC countries, and the current rand exchange rate.