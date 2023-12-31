en English
Newsroom

SABC’s ‘Year In Review: Best Of Showtime 2023’: A Reflective Journey Through the Year’s Highlights

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:16 pm EST
SABC's 'Year In Review: Best Of Showtime 2023': A Reflective Journey Through the Year's Highlights

In the twilight of 2023, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News program ‘It’s Topical’ aired a unique segment titled ‘Year In Review: Best Of Showtime 2023’. This special edition, telecast at 7 PM, took viewers on a reflective journey through the year’s most stirring events and stories – a compendium of moments that have left an indelible mark on the audience.

Equestrian Highs of 2023

The ‘Best Of Showtime 2023’ traversed a wide spectrum of news landscapes, but it was the equestrian world that stole the limelight. The segment highlighted Boyd Exell’s triumphant win in the 7th leg of the FEI Driving World Cup in Mechelen, emphasizing the skill and mastery that led to his victory. Not to be outdone, Christian Ahlmann’s conquest of the ninth leg of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup was another highlight, showcasing his talent and grit.

Dressage to Remember

The year also witnessed the rise of Charlotte Dujardin and Lottie Fry, whose victories in the FEI Dressage World Cup were momentous. These accomplishments were celebrated for their elegance, precision, and testament to the deep connection between rider and horse. The noteworthy performance of Isabelle Ehman provided further depth to the segment, underlining the vibrant and competitive landscape of equestrian sports in 2023.

Looking Ahead: CHIO Rotterdam

As the program looked back on the year, it also glanced forward, announcing that ticket sales for the 75th CHIO Rotterdam were now open. This anticipation of future events served as a fitting end to the year’s review, encapsulating the ceaseless cycle of news and the constant push towards what lies ahead.

The ‘Year In Review: Best Of Showtime 2023’ served as a testament to the myriad events, cultural milestones, political shifts, and news stories that have shaped the year. Its rich tapestry of moments offered viewers a chance to engage, reflect, and appreciate the year in all its complexity and depth.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

