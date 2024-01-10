en English
South Africa

Robby Collins to Starlight Emerging Talents at Savanna Newcomer Showcase

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Robby Collins, an influential figure in South Africa’s comedy scene and a recipient of the Comedian of the Year award at the previous Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, is poised to host the 2024 Savanna Newcomer Showcase. A platform dedicated to highlighting emerging comedic talent, the showcase is a pivotal stepping stone in the comedy industry.

Spotlight on New Talents

The Savanna Newcomer Showcase is more than just a stage—it’s a launchpad for aspiring comedians. Each participant is given five minutes under the spotlight, a golden opportunity to captivate the audience and potentially secure a nomination for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award. The showcase is known for its diverse lineup, with this year’s participants including Céline Tshika, a 29-year-old rising star from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Robby Collins: A Comedic Journey

Collins, who dropped out of school in Grade 11 to follow his comedic dreams, now stands as a beacon of success in the comedy industry. His journey is not just a testament to his talent, but also to his unwavering dedication to his craft. He recalls the early days of his career, performing in clubs and navigating a comedy landscape vastly different from today’s. Reflecting on the evolution of stand-up comedy in South Africa post-1994, Collins acknowledges the opportunities that social media now presents for comedians to gain popularity—a stark contrast to his early days.

Lessons from a Global Icon

Having toured with Trevor Noah in the U.S., Collins shares insights into Noah’s international success, a narrative of perseverance, talent, and charisma. He expresses admiration for Noah’s ability to captivate large audiences, and his persona, which remains unchanged despite his global fame.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

