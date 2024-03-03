Rising Solar Panel Thefts in South Africa: Best Practices for Home Security

In South Africa, the increasing trend of solar panel theft has prompted security experts to advise homeowners on the best practices to protect their investments. Johanni Jennings from Auto & General Insurance emphasizes the importance of placing solar panels out of reach and behind strong security measures to deter potential thieves.

Optimizing Home Security

Jennings outlines a comprehensive security strategy to safeguard solar power systems. Key components include secure and quickly operable gates, ensuring they cannot be easily tampered with, and hiding gate motors from plain sight. Additionally, the installation of electric fences by certified professionals is recommended to add another layer of deterrence against criminal activities. Jennings advises homeowners to scrutinize their property for any vulnerabilities that might allow criminals to bypass security measures, such as electric fences.

Advanced Security Measures

To further enhance home security, Jennings suggests the use of security beams and alarm systems as an early warning mechanism. She also highlights the affordability and effectiveness of CCTV systems in monitoring properties and providing crucial footage in the event of a break-in. For homes with insufficient rooftop space, resulting in ground-level solar panel installations, Jennings stresses the importance of surrounding these installations with robust security interventions.

Insurance and Safety Considerations

Jennings sheds light on the insurance aspects of solar panels and generators, noting that fixed installations are typically covered under a building insurance policy and don't require separate specification. However, she advises homeowners to inform their insurers about such installations to adjust the insured sum accordingly. Jennings also cautions about the potential fire hazards associated with improperly installed solar and battery systems, emphasizing the need for regular maintenance and the use of experienced installers to mitigate risks.

As solar panel theft becomes a growing concern in South Africa, Jennings' recommendations provide a blueprint for homeowners to protect their investments effectively. By implementing these security and insurance measures, individuals can ensure the longevity and safety of their solar power systems amidst rising criminal activities.