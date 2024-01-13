en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Rising Cost of Education in South Africa: A Look at the Country’s Most Expensive Schools

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Rising Cost of Education in South Africa: A Look at the Country’s Most Expensive Schools

In an era where the cost of living in South Africa is steadily escalating, education sector is feeling the pinch too. A recent report reveals that some of the most prestigious and expensive boarding schools in the country are projected to charge around R400,000 for tuition and boarding in 2024. This trend is not limited to co-educational institutions, but extends to single-sex institutions as well, which prominently feature on the list of the most costly educational facilities.

High-End Education Comes at a Price

Among the notable schools that have been spotlighted in the report are the Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda, St Andrew’s School for Girls in Johannesburg, and St Mary’s College in Johannesburg. These schools, known for their elite status, are emblematic of the rising educational expenses parents are grappling with amidst broader economic pressures.

Education Amidst Economic Pressures

South Africa’s deteriorating educational outcomes have been underscored by several globally benchmarked studies. Non-payment of school fees is having serious consequences for fee-paying schools, affecting their ability to hire additional teachers to reduce class sizes and, in the long run, threatening their sustainability. The biggest losers in the current environment are private and fee-paying public schools, which are seeing a decline in the number of parents able to afford school fees.

Escalating Costs and Offshore Investments

Reports suggest that fee hikes for South African schools will surpass general inflation, with increases of between 6 and 10 percent expected. Many families are investing offshore to access international education opportunities, as the cost of education in South Africa typically outpaces the average salary and inflation. Financial experts recommend starting to save for a child’s education at birth, as investing early can significantly alleviate the impact of future education costs.

0
Economy Education South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
7 mins ago
Stock Market Ends Week on High Note amid Bank Earnings and Inflation Concerns
In a week characterized by fluctuations, the stock market appears set to conclude on a high note. Major indexes have shown a promising trajectory with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 0.65%, the S&P 500 by 1.77%, and the Nasdaq Composite by over 3%. Bank Earnings in the Spotlight Today marks a significant day
Stock Market Ends Week on High Note amid Bank Earnings and Inflation Concerns
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
19 mins ago
John Goodman Rallies Support for Repertory Theatre Amid Financial Crisis
Buffalo Public Schools Confront $90 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Expiration
19 mins ago
Buffalo Public Schools Confront $90 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Expiration
Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle
8 mins ago
Northern Ireland Considers Cutting Compensation for Bovine Tuberculosis Afflicted Cattle
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
15 mins ago
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Irish Naval Service Battles Retention Crisis Amid Financial Constraints
16 mins ago
Irish Naval Service Battles Retention Crisis Amid Financial Constraints
Latest Headlines
World News
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
29 seconds
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
41 seconds
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
42 seconds
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
1 min
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
1 min
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
1 min
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
1 min
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
2 mins
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
2 mins
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app