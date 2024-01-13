Rising Cost of Education in South Africa: A Look at the Country’s Most Expensive Schools

In an era where the cost of living in South Africa is steadily escalating, education sector is feeling the pinch too. A recent report reveals that some of the most prestigious and expensive boarding schools in the country are projected to charge around R400,000 for tuition and boarding in 2024. This trend is not limited to co-educational institutions, but extends to single-sex institutions as well, which prominently feature on the list of the most costly educational facilities.

High-End Education Comes at a Price

Among the notable schools that have been spotlighted in the report are the Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda, St Andrew’s School for Girls in Johannesburg, and St Mary’s College in Johannesburg. These schools, known for their elite status, are emblematic of the rising educational expenses parents are grappling with amidst broader economic pressures.

Education Amidst Economic Pressures

South Africa’s deteriorating educational outcomes have been underscored by several globally benchmarked studies. Non-payment of school fees is having serious consequences for fee-paying schools, affecting their ability to hire additional teachers to reduce class sizes and, in the long run, threatening their sustainability. The biggest losers in the current environment are private and fee-paying public schools, which are seeing a decline in the number of parents able to afford school fees.

Escalating Costs and Offshore Investments

Reports suggest that fee hikes for South African schools will surpass general inflation, with increases of between 6 and 10 percent expected. Many families are investing offshore to access international education opportunities, as the cost of education in South Africa typically outpaces the average salary and inflation. Financial experts recommend starting to save for a child’s education at birth, as investing early can significantly alleviate the impact of future education costs.