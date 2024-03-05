RHOD's Angel Ndlela Stands Firm Amid Social Media Backlash and Death Threats

In a candid revelation to SowetanLIVE, Angel Ndlela, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), opens up about her resilience in the face of adversity. The Instagram influencer, singer, and entrepreneur is no stranger to controversy, having stirred the pot early in the fourth season of the reality series. Despite the criticism, Ndlela vows not to be intimidated or deterred by negativity, including receiving death threats, as the season unfolds.

Advertisment

Unapologetically Authentic

Ndlela's entrance into RHOD was anything but subtle, quickly making waves among both her castmates and viewers. Her forthright nature has led to some friction, propelling her into the spotlight of social media critique. "It's a good thing because nobody is going to walk all over me. I speak my mind and I don't care what anyone thinks," Ndlela asserts, acknowledging that her delivery could use some work. This self-awareness and commitment to personal growth hint at a depth viewers can expect to explore as the season progresses. Facing significant backlash, Ndlela made the decision to deactivate her X (formerly Twitter) account, prioritizing her mental well-being over the maelstrom of public opinion.

Battling the Backlash

Advertisment

Despite her strong exterior, Ndlela's journey on RHOD has not been without its challenges. She has faced not just criticism, but also alarming threats to her safety. "I have been getting death threats and some bizarre comments and direct messages such as I deserve to be raped," she disclosed, treating these serious threats with a resilience that borders on dismissal. By laughing off, deleting, and blocking these threats, Ndlela chooses to move forward, focusing on her life and career rather than dwelling on the negativity.

Vulnerability Behind the Veil of Strength

Apart from her confrontations and controversies, Ndlela's narrative on the show has also touched on more personal struggles, such as her journey with fertility. This vulnerability offers a counterbalance to her otherwise strong-willed public persona, providing a multifaceted view of her character. It's this blend of strength and sensitivity that positions Ndlela as a complex figure within the RHOD ensemble, one who is unafraid to showcase her authenticity, irrespective of the public's reception.