Revolutionizing Coal Mining: Harder Coal Proves Easier to Cut

In a groundbreaking development that challenges long-standing assumptions about the coal mining industry, recent research has revealed a counterintuitive correlation between coal hardness and its cuttability. The study, which has the potential to redefine mining practices, has discovered that coal hardness, measured by Unilateral Compressive Strength (UCS), is not an indicator of its difficulty to cut as traditionally believed. Instead, coal with a higher UCS is surprisingly more cuttable, leading to increased production.

The Unseen Connection: UCS and Cuttability

Coal hardness has always been perceived as a measure of its cuttability, with the traditional belief asserting that harder coal is more difficult to cut. However, this perception, largely based on intuition rather than scientific evidence, has been debunked by the recent study. The hardness of coal is measured by its UCS, the compressive load a coal sample can withstand before collapsing. In a twist of expectations, it has been found that coal with a high UCS - indicative of brittleness and the presence of numerous microcracks - is actually easier to cut, producing more tonnage per pick than coal with a low UCS.

Relevant Field Tests and Findings

The study involved measuring the groove angles created by continuous miner cutter picks on different coal faces and comparing these measurements to pick consumption data. The findings consistently revealed that coal with a larger average break-out angle resulted in lower pick consumption. This unexpected discovery was further verified by an independent research laboratory that undertook the task of measuring the UCS of various coal samples.

Adding weight to these findings are the results from field tests conducted in South African underground coal mines. Here, it was found that cutting picks rendered a 20-30% performance improvement. This indicates a significant potential for increased efficiency and productivity in mining operations, with the possibility of greater tonnage per pick, reduced downtime, and higher overall productivity.