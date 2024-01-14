Record Turnout at South African Parks Amid Declining U.S. Park Attendance

The South African National Parks Week, an annual event that took place from September 12 to September 18, 2022, recorded a remarkable 72,166 free day visits at participating parks. This initiative operates under the theme ‘Know Your National Parks,’ aiming to instill a sense of pride among South Africans for their country’s natural, cultural, and historical heritage.

Free Access to National Parks

The event offers South African citizens free access to national parks, provided they present a valid identity document. The campaign’s success can be attributed to the collaboration with partners such as TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and First National Bank (FNB). The goal is not only to increase local familiarity with the national parks but also to promote conservation awareness and enhance accessibility to the country’s protected natural spaces.

American Parks Face Decreased Attendance

While South Africa celebrates increased park visits, American parks face a different reality. New Mexico Tourism Department Secretary Michael Cerletti recently expressed concern over declining attendance at national parks, including Carlsbad Caverns National Park, down 52.8% since its peak year in 1976. This trend means many Americans are missing out on appreciating the natural wonders of their country, and businesses in gateway communities are losing potential customers and revenue.

Striving for Balance and Cooperation

Secretary Cerletti recommends that the National Park Service strike a better balance between preserving resources and providing for public enjoyment. Furthermore, he suggests greater cooperation with state tourism offices and private sector tourism and recreation businesses in marketing and public relations campaigns. This collaboration could potentially reverse the trend, drawing more visitors to these magnificent natural wonders while also boosting the economy of surrounding communities.