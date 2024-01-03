en English
Business

Rea Vaya Bus Service Halted by Unauthorized Strike Amid Bonus Dispute

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Rea Vaya Bus Service Halted by Unauthorized Strike Amid Bonus Dispute

The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg was brought to a standstill on Wednesday due to an unauthorized strike initiated by its employees. The workers, employed by PioTrans, brought the bus depot to a halt, raising concerns over the division and taxation of their annual bonus payments.

Strike Rooted in Bonus Conflict

The strike is linked to a disagreement over the splitting and taxation of annual bonus payments. The workers are concerned about their 13th cheques being paid in two parts and being subjected to taxation. The business rescue practitioner (BRP), Mahier Tayob, who is currently managing PioTrans, has proposed paying these bonuses in two instalments, on January 8 and January 31, in an effort to manage cash flow.

Legal Action Against Unprotected Strike

Tayob has characterized the strike as unprotected and intends to take legal action to end it. He plans to sue for damages caused by the strike, citing the disruption as sabotage. Tayob emphasized that a culture of impunity would not be tolerated, suggesting that the strike puts the workers’ jobs at risk.

Revitalizing PioTrans

Since taking over PioTrans, Tayob has been striving to revitalize the company, demanding accountability and better corporate governance. He has enforced the signing of performance agreements and the installation of automated cameras and biometrics. Tayob has also discovered several irregularities within the organization and plans to make these public through an investigative report included in court papers.

A meeting with creditors has been scheduled for January 17, during which Tayob will request an extension of his role. Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg’s transport directorate is in communication with PioTrans to understand the root causes of the labor dispute.

Business South Africa Transportation
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

