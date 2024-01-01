en English
Safety

Raising Road Safety Awareness: Unathi Binqose on FullView

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Raising Road Safety Awareness: Unathi Binqose on FullView

On the FullView program, Unathi Binqose is set to address pressing issues in road safety, a topic that has taken center stage due to recent developments. The emphasis on caution underlines the potential increase in road accidents, highlighting the urgency of practicing responsible driving.

Sober and Safe Driving: A Crucial New Year’s Message

The Hawai‘i Police Department has urged motorists to ‘drive safely and soberly during the New Year’s holiday weekend,’ as they intensify their efforts to combat impaired driving. A staggering 50% of traffic fatalities on Hawaiʻi Island over the past three years were due to drug impairment, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Protecting Road Construction Crews

Motorists are also being called upon to exercise caution in road construction areas, a measure aimed at preserving the safety of the crews. This message is particularly relevant in light of the upcoming holiday closures for New Year’s Day and Christmas.

Florida’s Drive to Promote ‘Move Over’ Law

In Florida, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has joined forces with various organizations to spread the ‘Move Over’ message. The law, which requires drivers to switch lanes or slow down for certain stopped vehicles, is designed to protect emergency and service professionals, utility workers, and disabled motorists. Despite these efforts, there were 170 crashes and 14,130 citations issued in 2022 for failing to ‘move over’.

In a bid to curb aggressive or dangerous driving, the public is being encouraged to report such instances by dialing *FHP (*347). The FLHSMV’s ‘Move Over’ campaign materials and further information can be accessed on their webpage.

Nagpur Traffic Police’s Unique Approach to Road Safety

The Nagpur Traffic Police have taken a unique approach to promoting road safety, greeting motorists with flowers and urging them not to drink and drive as they welcome in the new year 2024. This gesture serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving, particularly during festive occasions.

Safety South Africa Transportation
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

