Science & Technology

Quantum Communication Breakthrough: ‘Teleporting’ Images Without Physical Transmission

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Quantum Communication Breakthrough: ‘Teleporting’ Images Without Physical Transmission

In a groundbreaking feat, an international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and The Institute of Photonic Sciences (ICFO) in Spain, have demonstrated a new form of quantum communication that can ‘teleport’ images across a network without physically transmitting the image. The technique, which takes its inspiration from the concept of teleportation, utilizes quantum optics to send complex chunks of information, such as fingerprints or faces, rather than just binary 1s and 0s.

A Leap in Quantum Transport

The success of this novel method is largely due to a key innovation in the research—a non-linear optical detector. This innovation removes the need for extra photons and can work with any pattern of information. While the current system requires a bright laser beam for the detector to function efficiently, the researchers suggest that this system could evolve into true teleportation if the technology advances.

Potential Applications and Challenges

One of the most promising applications of this form of secure communication is in the banking sector. It could allow customers to send fingerprints to their banks without the risk of interception by hackers. However, the researchers caution that the current system does not prevent a sender from retaining higher-quality copies of the information, which could potentially lead to the creation of multiple copies or ‘clones’ of the data.

On The Path to Full Quantum Implementation

The team is hopeful that their work will inspire further advancements in nonlinear optics, propelling us towards achieving full quantum implementation. The study marks the first experimental demonstration of quantum transport in high-dimensional states using just two entangled photons. The team has set its sights on furthering quantum transport across optical fiber networks, pushing the boundaries of quantum communication.

Science & Technology South Africa Spain
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

