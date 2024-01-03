en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Quantum Communication Breakthrough: Images ‘Teleported’ Without Physical Transmission

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Quantum Communication Breakthrough: Images ‘Teleported’ Without Physical Transmission

In a groundbreaking development, an international team of researchers has demonstrated the feasibility of ‘teleporting’ images across a network without the physical transfer of the image itself. This remarkable accomplishment in quantum communication involves the quantum transport of information in high-dimensional states, transcending the conventional limitations associated with two-dimensional states of quantum communication.

Quantum Leap in Communication

The research, carried out by scientists from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and The Institute of Photonic Sciences in Spain, has effectively ushered in a new paradigm of quantum communication. The team has successfully showcased the experimental demonstration of quantum transport in high-dimensional states with the use of just two entangled photons. This makes it appear as though information is ‘teleported’ from the sender to the receiver, without the need for conventional data transmission.

Teleportation-Inspired Setup and Nonlinear Optical Detector

The researchers employed a teleportation-inspired setup and a nonlinear optical detector, eliminating the need for additional photons. This innovative approach enables the transmission of information in up to 15 dimensions, with potential for further expansion. The conceptual leap in this method lies in the quantum transport of complex information, far outstripping the capabilities of traditional two-dimensional states.

Practical Applications and Future Directions

One of the pivotal applications of this technology could be in secure communication. For instance, in the banking sector, a customer could theoretically transmit a fingerprint to a bank without the need for actual data transfer, thereby negating the risk of interception. However, the researchers urge caution. The current method requires a bright laser beam, making it less a demonstration of strict teleportation and more an indicator of future potential. There is also the theoretical risk of the sender retaining better copies of the teleported information, posing a potential security risk.

With these considerations in mind, the team plans to advance this technology further, focusing on quantum transport across optical fiber networks. This aligns with the broader aim of pushing the boundaries of quantum communication, thereby revolutionizing the way we transmit and receive information in the digital age.

0
Science & Technology South Africa Spain
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation

By BNN Correspondents

NASA Astronauts Spearhead Biological Research in Space: A Look at the Future

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Bismuth Selenide Nanoparticles: A Breakthrough in Electronics and Opto ...
@Science & Technology · 14 mins
Bismuth Selenide Nanoparticles: A Breakthrough in Electronics and Opto ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing High-Resolution Imaging: A Leap Forward in Electron Ptychography Detector Technology

By Mazhar Abbas

Revolutionizing High-Resolution Imaging: A Leap Forward in Electron Ptychography Detector Technology
Innovative Study Enhances Understanding of Bio-Based Packaging Materials

By BNN Correspondents

Innovative Study Enhances Understanding of Bio-Based Packaging Materials
Revolutionizing Wastewater Treatment: The LIIFPM Technique for Oil-Water Separation

By Israel Ojoko

Revolutionizing Wastewater Treatment: The LIIFPM Technique for Oil-Water Separation
Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles: A New Frontier in Chemosensing and Metal Ion Detection

By Quadri Adejumo

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles: A New Frontier in Chemosensing and Metal Ion Detection
Latest Headlines
World News
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
12 seconds
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
32 seconds
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
32 seconds
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
33 seconds
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
49 seconds
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
51 seconds
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
51 seconds
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
54 seconds
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
54 seconds
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
12 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app