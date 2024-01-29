Pretoria's Melgisedek Complex: A Symbol of Urban Decay and Housing Crisis

In the heart of Riviera, Pretoria, the Melgisedek complex stands as a stark reminder of urban decay and neglect. Condemned nearly a decade ago, this structure, declared unfit for human habitation, continues to house over 500 occupants. The complex's proximity to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital brings an added degree of urgency to this issue. This situation not only poses a risk to the people living within its crumbling walls but also threatens the safety and sanitary conditions of the nearby hospital environment.

The Perilous Living Conditions Inside the Melgisedek Complex

Despite being deemed unsafe years ago, the Melgisedek complex remains occupied. Its inhabitants, more than 500 in number, endure conditions far from the minimum standards of living. The building lacks basic facilities such as electricity and water, and residents are regularly exposed to unpleasant odors, mosquitoes, and flies. It's a situation that highlights the desperate housing crisis in the city and the broader country.

City of Tshwane's Response to the Illegal Occupation

In response to the crisis, the City of Tshwane has included the Melgisedek complex in its efforts to address the issue of illegally occupied properties across the city. As part of its 'Tshwane Sustainable and Better Buildings' program, the City has plans to conduct an audit of the people living within the perilous complex and develop a relocation plan. The initiative aims to provide affordable housing for its residents and students, thus tackling the problem of hijacked and illegally occupied buildings in the Pretoria CBD.

The Path Forward: Combating Urban Decay and Illegal Occupation

The Melgisedek complex case is a glaring example of urban decay and the dire housing situation that many South Africans face. It is a challenge that requires a comprehensive solution, addressing not only the immediate need for safe and affordable housing but also the broader issues of urban planning and development. The City of Tshwane's initiative is a step in the right direction. However, the Melgisedek complex situation underscores the urgency of implementing such programs swiftly and efficiently, for the sake of the residents and the surrounding community.