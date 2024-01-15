Pressure on Parents as South Africa's No-Fee-Paying Schools Prepare for New Term

South Africa's no-fee-paying schools are under the spotlight as the start of the school year looms in two days. Parents are facing the pressure to purchase school necessities, including stationery and toilet paper, despite the institutions' status as no-fee schools. This concern was highlighted during an interview on Motsweding FM's program 'TSELE LE TSELE,' where Kelebogile Kgetse spoke with Hope Mokgatlhe, the spokesperson for the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga.

No-fee Schools and Parents' Financial Burden

The Education Ministry in South Africa is reminding schools that charging fees from students or parents is not permissible. However, they emphasised the necessity for proper documentation of funds collected through the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) following complaints from parents about schools seeking additional funds. Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca underscored the importance of legitimate PTAs and urged them to conduct ministerial meetings for decisions on fund collection, utilization, and proper accountability. Yet, the question of whether it is permissible for administrators of no-fee-paying schools to mandate parents to buy stationery and other school supplies remains unanswered, adding to their financial burden.

South Africa's School Year and Overcrowding Challenges

South African schools are set to open for the first term of 2024 on Wednesday, 17 January. The 2024 school calendar shows that the year will comprise of 203 school days across four terms, four more days than in 2023. However, the severe overcrowding in public schools, particularly for Grade 8 student applications, poses a significant challenge. The Gauteng Department of Education, for instance, has received 152,681 applications for Grade 8, leaving 1,158 students without a school. The Department is making efforts to fund the construction of additional classrooms and open new schools to accommodate the influx of students.

Parents Express Grievances Over High Cost of Uniforms

Adding to the concerns of no-fee-paying schools, parents have expressed grievances over the high cost of uniforms and the practice by some school administrators of forcing them to purchase uniforms from specific suppliers. The situation is placing immense pressure on families, but parents are encouraged to explore all possibilities and not lose heart, considering alternative educational paths such as private schools, homeschooling, and online education.