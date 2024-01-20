President Ramaphosa Lauds Matric Class of 2023 for Record-Breaking Performance

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the matriculation class of 2023 for their exceptional academic performance. The National Senior Certificate (NSC) results have recorded an impressive overall pass rate of 82.9%, a historic high for the nation.

Unprecedented Success

The matriculation, known as the matric, marks the culmination of secondary education in South Africa. A significant milestone, the successful completion of the matric exams paves the way for students to embark on their higher education journeys. The Class of 2023 has outshone its predecessors with an unprecedented success rate, a testament to their hard work, ambition, and resilience, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commitment to Education

President Ramaphosa's congratulations serve not only as recognition of the students' achievements but also as a reflection of the national pride in the academic accomplishments of its youth. His message underscores the pivotal role of education in personal and national development. The President's emphasis on education resonates with the government's commitment to harnessing education as a tool for progress and empowerment.

Gender Equality and Female Involvement

Of note in the 2023 NSC results is the significant progress made towards gender equality and female involvement in education. This progress signifies a promising future for the nation, as more female students are stepping forward and proving their mettle in the educational arena.