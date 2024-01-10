President Cyril Ramaphosa to Deliver Eulogy at Dr. Peter Magubane’s Funeral

The funeral of Dr. Peter Magubane, a celebrated photojournalist whose work shed light on the harsh realities of apartheid in South Africa, is taking place today. Known for his powerful and evocative imagery, Dr. Magubane’s photographs have resonated with people globally, forcing them to confront the injustices of apartheid. President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy, underscoring the national significance of Dr. Magubane’s lifetime contributions to South Africa’s history.

Magubane’s Impact on Photojournalism

Dr. Magubane began his photographic career in 1955, using his camera as a weapon against the oppressive apartheid regime. His work chronicled critical moments in South Africa’s liberation struggle, including the Rivonia Trial, the 1956 Women’s March, and the 1976 students’ uprising. Recognized as a resilient freedom fighter, Magubane’s lens captured atrocities and injustices, making them visible to the international community. His legacy continues to inspire photojournalists and activists alike, setting a high bar for future generations.

President Ramaphosa’s Tribute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will honor the late Dr. Magubane with a eulogy, reflecting on his remarkable life and significant contributions. Ramaphosa’s presence at the funeral underscores the national importance of Magubane’s work and his role in South Africa’s democratic emergence. The President accorded Magubane a Provincial Official Funeral Category Two, a testament to his enduring influence and the profound impact of his work.

Public Participation and Broadcast Details

The funeral proceedings, commencing at 9 am at the Bryanston Methodist Church, will be broadcast live on the SABC News channel. The public is invited to follow the funeral updates through live tweets, allowing people worldwide to participate in honoring the life and legacy of this extraordinary photojournalist.