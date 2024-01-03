en English
South Africa

Prasa’s Controversial Relocation of 891 Households Ignites Dispute with City of Cape Town

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Prasa’s Controversial Relocation of 891 Households Ignites Dispute with City of Cape Town

In an unfolding controversy, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has moved 891 households formerly squatting on the Metrorail Central Line in Philippi to a plot along the R300 road. This unexpected action has ignited a dispute with the City of Cape Town, which argues that Prasa proceeded with the relocation without appropriate communication or adherence to legal procedures.

Violation of Zoning Laws

The City of Cape Town maintains that Prasa did not submit a land use application or pre-consult the municipality about the development on the property in Stock Road, Philippi East. According to city officials, this is where the relocation took place in December. The City underscores that the land in question is currently zoned for agricultural use, and a formal application for a change in land use is required before such a relocation can legally occur.

Prasa’s Unilateral Action

Prasa’s decision to relocate the 891 households without prior consultation with the City, or following the necessary legal processes, raises questions about its commitment to procedural integrity. This unilateral action has not only strained relations with the City of Cape Town but also sparked concerns about potential oversight and procedural lapses on Prasa’s part.

Potential Legal Confrontation

The current dispute sets the stage for a potential legal confrontation between Prasa and the City of Cape Town. The City is likely to seek legal redress to ensure adherence to zoning regulations and protect its administrative rights. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of due process in urban planning and development, and the consequences of failing to adhere to such procedures.

South Africa Transportation
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

