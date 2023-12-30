PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Jackpots Remain Unclaimed; Next Draws Await

It was a night of anticipation and dreams on Friday, 29th December 2023, as the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws took place. With an estimated jackpot of R59 million for PowerBall and R3 million for PowerBall Plus, participants had their sights set on becoming multi-millionaires. However, the winning numbers, PowerBall: 17, 21, 38, 48, 49, and the PowerBall being 15; PowerBall Plus: 15, 16, 30, 36, 40, and the PowerBall being 06, found no claimants. The National Lottery website awaits those who wish to verify their numbers, while reminding players that lottery outlets close at 20:30 on draw days.

Past Winners and Future Draws

Success stories of past winners continue to fuel the hopes of lottery participants. From the 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria who claimed over R72 million in January to the retired man from the Western Cape who recently bagged nearly R43 million, the PowerBall continues to change lives. Now, all eyes are on the next PowerBall draw scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, with the jackpots expected to rise to R65 million for PowerBall and R5 million for PowerBall Plus.

Additional Announcements and Information

Engaging in Responsible Lottery Play

While the thrill of the game attracts many, it’s essential to remember that the lottery is a game of chance. The odds of winning the PowerBall are slim, and accurately predicting the winning numbers is a near impossibility. Players must be 18 years or older, and it’s paramount to play responsibly, keeping in mind that the primary ingredient in a jackpot win is luck.