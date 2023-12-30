en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Jackpots Remain Unclaimed; Next Draws Await

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:40 pm EST
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Jackpots Remain Unclaimed; Next Draws Await

It was a night of anticipation and dreams on Friday, 29th December 2023, as the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws took place. With an estimated jackpot of R59 million for PowerBall and R3 million for PowerBall Plus, participants had their sights set on becoming multi-millionaires. However, the winning numbers, PowerBall: 17, 21, 38, 48, 49, and the PowerBall being 15; PowerBall Plus: 15, 16, 30, 36, 40, and the PowerBall being 06, found no claimants. The National Lottery website awaits those who wish to verify their numbers, while reminding players that lottery outlets close at 20:30 on draw days.

Past Winners and Future Draws

Success stories of past winners continue to fuel the hopes of lottery participants. From the 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria who claimed over R72 million in January to the retired man from the Western Cape who recently bagged nearly R43 million, the PowerBall continues to change lives. Now, all eyes are on the next PowerBall draw scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, with the jackpots expected to rise to R65 million for PowerBall and R5 million for PowerBall Plus.

Additional Announcements and Information

Beyond lottery news, noteworthy updates include an advisory from Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks department regarding increased dangers from rip currents and larger sea swells. The Cape Town V&A Waterfront’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display has also been confirmed. South Africans turned to Google this year for weather updates more than anything else, a fact reflected in search trends. Lastly, Blue Sky Publications, the publisher of SAPeople, maintains an open channel of communication with its readers with addresses in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Engaging in Responsible Lottery Play

While the thrill of the game attracts many, it’s essential to remember that the lottery is a game of chance. The odds of winning the PowerBall are slim, and accurately predicting the winning numbers is a near impossibility. Players must be 18 years or older, and it’s paramount to play responsibly, keeping in mind that the primary ingredient in a jackpot win is luck.

0
South Africa Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Johannesburg Metro Police Department Issues Firework Guidelines Amid Festive Season

By Israel Ojoko

Chatsworth Tragedy: Community Demands Justice for Vyaksha Sookdew's Brutal Murder

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series

By Salman Khan

Christmas Day Floods Escalate to 21 Fatalities in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

By Mazhar Abbas

News24 Announces Lotto and Lotto Plus Results for 31 December 2023 ...
@Lifestyle · 1 hour
News24 Announces Lotto and Lotto Plus Results for 31 December 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Ladysmith Floods: A Community’s Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Ladysmith Floods: A Community's Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy
Eben Etzebeth’s Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks’ Defeat to Stormers

By Salman Khan

Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
Occam’s Razor Principle Cited in Denial of Bail in Kluyts Murder Case

By Mazhar Abbas

Occam's Razor Principle Cited in Denial of Bail in Kluyts Murder Case
Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City

By Salman Khan

Mamelodi Sundowns Prepares for Year-End Showdown Against Polokwane City
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
2 mins
Unexpected Setback for Athletes: Last-Minute Logistic Support Withdrawn from Major Race Event
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
5 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Agenda: Gridiron, Gardening and Cost-of-living Relief
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
6 mins
Perth's Retail Trading Hours Debate: A Test of Commercial Flexibility Vs Regulation
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
6 mins
Political Highs and Lows: A Recap of Singapore's 2023 Political Landscape
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
6 mins
The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor's Perspective
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
8 mins
Michigan State Triumphs Over Indiana State in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
9 mins
Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
10 mins
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
10 mins
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
1 hour
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
6 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
10 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app