Business

Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
South African supermarket chain, Pick n Pay, has announced a sweeping reorganization of its senior leadership, a move seen as a crucial step to commence the company’s recovery strategy for its core supermarket business. This follows the company’s worrisome report of its first-ever loss, pushing the retail giant to introduce a new retail executive role aimed at rejuvenating the business.

Restructuring for Revival

CEO Sean Summers, who took over the reins after Pieter Boone’s resignation in October, expressed optimism in the recently restructured six-member executive management team’s ability to breathe new life into Pick n Pay. The reorganization is seen as vital, not only to address immediate operational concerns but also to ensure the proper execution of the company’s long-term strategic plan to stabilize and grow the business.

A New Era in Retail

As part of this reorganization, a new retail division, Pick n Pay Retail, has been formed, led by Dallas Langman. This division’s primary focus will be on retail at Pick n Pay, an area identified as needing the most attention. Furthermore, a new Commercial division under Pick n Pay Retail has been created, overseen by two seasoned experts in buying across Food, Fresh, and General Merchandise.

The Faces of Change

Thembi Mbengashe has been appointed to head HR for Retail and will work closely with Summers on succession planning for the CEO and the senior management team. The restructuring, described by Summers as the ‘most profound event’ in their history, aims to set realistic goals and formulate a new strategy for a sustainable future for the group over the next three to four months.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

