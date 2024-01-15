en English
Disaster

Phoenix Floods Claim Lives: Unidentified Man Found Drowned

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Phoenix Floods Claim Lives: Unidentified Man Found Drowned

The relentless rain that lashed Phoenix over the weekend proved fatal. An unidentified man’s body was discovered under a culvert in a river on Industrial Park Drive in Redfern, a suburb of Phoenix. The initial investigation suggests that the man drowned due to the torrential rains that led to severe flooding on Saturday night. A passerby, taken aback by the grim sight, alerted the Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), which subsequently retrieved the body with the assistance of paramedics.

Search for Another Victim

The tragic event has spurred the RUSA into action. They are currently conducting a helicopter search for another individual, who it is presumed also drowned while attempting to cross a flooded bridge in Mhlasini. The situation underscores the hazardous conditions brought about by the significant rainfall.

Phoenix Under Water

The eThekwini municipality has reported significant rainfall in the northern part of the city, including areas like uMhlanga, Verulam, uThongathi, and Phoenix. The result: severe flooding that has disrupted everyday life. The southern regions of the city, namely uMlazi, Chatsworth, and Folweni, have not been spared either.

The Rising Toll

The recent deluge has extracted a heavy toll. To date, there have been six confirmed fatalities and two persons reported missing. The city’s infrastructure has suffered significant damage, with reports of ruined roads, bridges, and properties. The floods have also led to widespread power outages and mudslides, further compounding the crisis. As the city reels under the impact of the flooding, search and rescue operations continue unabated, and aid is being provided to the affected families.

Disaster South Africa Weather
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

