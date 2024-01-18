Petra Diamonds: Increased Production but Lower Revenues Amidst Falling Diamond Prices

Petra Diamonds, a globally recognized diamond miner, has posted a modest 2% rise in diamond production. The figures for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, stood at 730,902 carats, a testament to the enhanced production at key mining sites. Notably, the Williamson mine in Tanzania and the Finsch mine in South Africa have been instrumental in this upward trajectory. Yet, despite this increased production, the financial outcome painted an entirely different picture.

Revenue Dwindles Amidst Rising Production

While diamond production saw an increase, Petra Diamonds experienced a sharp decline in revenue. The figures fell by 7.6% to $90.2 million for the quarter and by a further 9.3% to $187.8 million for the half-year. This downturn is primarily attributed to a significant drop in diamond prices that has plagued the industry.

CEO Maintains Cautious Market Outlook

Petra Diamonds' CEO, Richard Duffy, has expressed cautious optimism in the face of these financial challenges. While acknowledging some positive signs of price recovery, Duffy remained wary of the near-term market scenario. The company remains committed to meeting its annual production guidance of 2.9 to 3.2 million carats by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, albeit expecting to hit the lower end of this projection.

Debt Widens Amid Financial Struggles

Adding to the company's financial woes, Petra Diamonds' net debt saw a significant increase. The debt rose from $176.8 million on June 30 to $212.3 million on December 31, largely influenced by the low diamond price environment. Other financial factors such as the timing of sales tenders, higher working capital, and capital expenditures also contributed to the debt increase. Consequently, the company's shares took a hit, dropping by 6.3% to 60.90 pence at 0819 GMT.