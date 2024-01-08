Pensioner’s Struggle Exposes Flaws in South Africa’s Social Security

In the quiet outskirts of Thulamahashe in Mpumalanga, a tale of hardship unravels. At its center is a septuagenarian pensioner, Evelinah Chiloane, whose life has been thrown into turmoil due to issues with her South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payment.

A problem that has left her and her family grappling with the bitter taste of hunger and despair.

A Christmas Marred by Hunger

The festive season is typically a time for joy and family gatherings, but for Chiloane and her family, it was a period of unexpected hardship. In a cruel twist of fate, Chiloane’s Sassa card was declined at a supermarket during Christmas. The culprit? An automatic reversal of her grant payment triggered by a power outage.

This incident left Chiloane and her family, which includes two children and eight grandchildren, without food during a time of supposed merriment. This episode was further compounded by the fruitless attempts to resolve the matter at various local post offices.

Running in Circles: A Pensioner’s Plight

Chiloane, who typically receives a monthly grant of R4,180, has missed two consecutive months of payments. This has resulted in significant distress and financial strain on the family. As they tried to rectify the situation, Chiloane was sent from one office to another, incurring additional travel expenses in the process.

Her daughter, Sibongile Chiloane, expressed their frustration and worry over their inability to secure the grant money. They were left feeling like they were being sent from ‘pillar to post’ by Sassa officials, who seemed unable to provide a resolution.

Sassa’s Response: A Referral for Resolution

Upon learning of the situation, Sassa’s spokesperson, Senzeni Ngubeni, referred the matter to the Thulamahashe office. However, the family’s ordeal is far from over, and it remains to be seen how quickly and effectively this referral will bring about a much-needed solution.

In a country where social grants often serve as lifelines for its most vulnerable citizens, Chiloane’s story serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many in the system. It underscores the need for a more robust and efficient social security system that can withstand unforeseen circumstances, such as power outages, and ensure that those in need do not fall through the cracks.