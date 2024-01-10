Parents Stand Against High School Uniform Costs: A Dialogue with the Competition Commission and SGB

Parents across the nation have been raising their voices against the mounting costs of school uniforms, asserting their right to choose where to procure their children’s educational attire.

This development was underscored during a radio segment on Motsweding FM, where Matakanye Matakanya, the National Secretary of the School Governing Body (SGB) organization, emphasized the significance of parents asserting their demands from SGBs.

Parents’ Pleas to the Competition Commission

Over the years, the Competition Commission has been inundated with numerous complaints about the exorbitant costs of school uniforms.

Parents have expressed their grievance about being coerced into purchasing uniforms from specific suppliers picked by the school authorities. This practice continues despite an agreement reached two years ago that explicitly forbade such monopoly.

Education Departments’ Intervention

Consequently, the Commission has been actively collaborating with Education Departments to enforce compliance with the Competition Act.

The Commission remains optimistic that these outreach initiatives will yield substantial improvements. Part of the discourse also revolves around the necessity and expense of unique and branded uniform pieces such as blazers.

The Role of School Governing Bodies

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has voiced concerns about the ongoing contracts for school uniforms, which they perceive as disadvantaging learners and parents.

The Commission has suggested a set of guidelines to foster accessibility and healthy competition in the procurement of school uniforms. These guidelines encourage schools to adopt generic uniforms and appoint more than one uniform supplier.

The need to address the financial burden of school supplies on parents is paramount. The discussion should not only revolve around the high costs of uniforms but also the overall expenses parents incur when sending their children to school. The conversation on Motsweding FM is a step in the right direction, shedding light on pressing issues that need immediate action.