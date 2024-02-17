Panoramic Luxury: South Africa's Opulent Bishopscourt Estate Hits the Market

In the heart of South Africa's prestigious Bishopscourt suburb, a property that defines the essence of luxury living has been listed for sale. This opulent estate, nestled on the exclusive east side of Stonehurst Estate, offers not just a residence but a panoramic spectacle of the Constantiaberg mountain range and False Bay. With four en-suite bedrooms, a multitude of living spaces, and luxury finishes throughout, this property is a testament to the lavish lifestyle that South Africa has to offer.

Architectural Marvel Amidst Nature's Splendor

The property greets its visitors with an entrance hall that houses a serene koi pond, setting the tone for the tranquility and elegance that define the rest of the estate. The open-plan lounge and dining area, anchored by a large fireplace, offer a warm and inviting atmosphere. The space flows seamlessly into a meticulously designed kitchen, complete with a scullery and pantry, catering to both casual family meals and grandiose dinner parties. A study, TV room, and a guest toilet complement the living spaces, ensuring comfort and functionality at every turn.

Each of the five bedrooms in this magnificent home features an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, promising privacy and luxury for all residents. The property also hosts a separate flatlet with two additional bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom, perfect for accommodating guests or serving as staff quarters. The attention to detail extends to the outdoors, where multi-level gardens offer a seamless blend of terraces and pathways, leading to various outdoor spaces. From a flourishing vegetable garden to mature fruit trees, the estate encourages a connection with nature.

Unparalleled Amenities for an Elevated Lifestyle

The property does not shy away from offering state-of-the-art amenities. A large theatre room, bar, and wine cellar provide endless entertainment options, while a heated pool and spa invite relaxation and leisure. The inclusion of two storerooms and a six-car garage reflects the thoughtful consideration given to practicality and storage solutions. An enclosed yard and domestic room with a separate bathroom ensure that all household needs are met with ease.

With sustainability in mind, the estate is equipped with two boreholes, a solar water panel heater, and a comprehensive security system including a CCTV alarm. Comfort is further enhanced by air-conditioning in the TV room and bedrooms, as well as underfloor heating in all passages and the main bedroom. The property is also future-proofed with a 12KW 3-phase and 3KW 3-phase inverter, underscoring the blend of luxury and practicality that characterizes this exquisite estate.

A Sanctuary of Opulence and Serenity

The luxurious Bishopscourt property is more than a home; it's a sanctuary that offers panoramic views, unparalleled amenities, and a connection with nature, all wrapped in the lap of luxury. The terrace lounge and braai area provide the perfect backdrop for admiring the breathtaking views of the Constantiaberg mountain range and False Bay, making every moment spent in this home a celebration of the beautiful landscape that South Africa has to offer. This property exemplifies luxury living in South Africa, setting a new standard for opulent estates.

In summary, the luxurious estate in Bishopscourt is a showcase of architectural excellence and natural beauty. With its panoramic views, comprehensive amenities, and thoughtful design, it stands as a beacon of luxury living in South Africa. As this property enters the market, it presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of South Africa's most coveted real estate, promising a lifestyle defined by elegance, comfort, and serenity.