Oliewenhuis Art Museum Unveils 'Realigned': A Curatorial Debut by Interns Showcasing South African Talent

Mark your calendars for an artistic exploration at Oliewenhuis Art Museum with the unveiling of 'Realigned,' an exhibition curated by the museum's interns, showcasing from Thursday, 7 March to Sunday, 5 May. Opening at 19:00 in the Reservoir at Oliewenhuis, this exhibition is a culmination of creativity, mentorship, and professional development.

'Realigned' brings together a selection of artworks from Oliewenhuis Art Museum's Permanent Collection, The Art Bank of South Africa, and artefacts from the Collection Management and Library Department, featuring acclaimed South African artists such as Leora Farber, Judy Woodborne, Lionel Abrahams, and Michael Selekane.

Curatorial Vision and Development

At the heart of 'Realigned' lies a unique curatorial vision that seeks to explore and express various compelling themes including roots, identity, mental well-being, body image, journey, tranquillity, and restoration. The exhibition's name itself, 'Realigned,' speaks to the concept of altering or restoring something to a different or previous position or condition.

This thematic exploration is the brainchild of the museum's interns who, under the guidance of their mentors - the Curator and Education Officer - have embarked on a journey of comprehensive training. This program covers every aspect of the exhibition process, from the initial conceptualization of the theme to the meticulous selection of artworks and the crafting of the curatorial statement and press release.

Hands-on Experience and Professional Growth

The 'Realigned' exhibition is not just a platform for presenting art; it serves as a pivotal moment in the professional development of the interns involved. Throughout their tenure, these emerging curators gain invaluable hands-on experience in the professional handling, installation, and presentation of artworks.

This immersive training program is designed to equip the interns with the practical skills and expertise needed to navigate the complexities of the art world, thereby fostering their growth as future curators and contributors to the art community.

Artistic Expression and Engagement

The selected artworks by Leora Farber, Judy Woodborne, Lionel Abrahams, and Michael Selekane, among others, embody a rich tapestry of visual expressions that are bound to engage and inspire visitors. Through their diverse subject matter, these artists contribute to a broader dialogue on themes such as identity, journey, and restoration, inviting viewers to reflect on their own experiences and perceptions.

'Realigned' offers a unique opportunity for the community to engage with the works of some of South Africa's most talented artists, as well as to support the emerging curators who have diligently brought this exhibition to life.

As 'Realigned' opens its doors, visitors are welcomed into a world where art, mentorship, and professional development converge. This exhibition not only showcases the creative prowess of South African artists but also highlights the importance of nurturing new talent within the arts sector.

As we reflect on the themes explored and the journey undertaken by the interns, 'Realigned' stands as a testament to the transformative power of art and education. It beckons us to consider our own positions and conditions, perhaps inviting us to realign our perspectives in the process.