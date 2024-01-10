en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

NUM Challenges Dismissal of Workers at GoldOne Mine

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
NUM Challenges Dismissal of Workers at GoldOne Mine

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is taking a stand against the decision of GoldOne Mine in Springs, Gauteng Province, to dismiss more than 400 workers and suspend an additional 100. The workers were allegedly involved in an underground sit-in last year, leading to their dismissal and suspension, a move which the NUM is now vehemently challenging.

Protest for the Right to Choose Representation

The miners, numbering over 500, had protested to demand the right to choose their union representation. The management of GoldOne Mine reportedly denied the workers the option to register with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), citing an existing agreement with NUM. This decision has spurred legal appeals from the miners, with 135 currently seeking representation.

NUM’s Resolve to Challenge the Dismissal

Mlulameli Mweli, the secretary of NUM in the Pretoria, Witwatersrand, and Vereeniging region, addressed the situation. He vowed that the NUM leaders would persist in their appeal against the mine management’s action. However, the NUM has stated that it will not represent some of the miners who allegedly held others hostage and assaulted workers underground during the protest.

The Impact of the Dismissals

The dismissals have major implications for the mine, the workers, and their families. The mine suffered a daily production loss of R12 million due to the hostage situations staged by miners. On the other hand, over 400 families are affected by the dismissal, as stated by the President of AMCU, Joseph Mathunjwa. Industry expert Andrew Levy highlighted the potential production risk and impact on efficiency due to the wave of dismissals.

In conclusion, the NUM’s challenge to the dismissals is a significant development in the ongoing labor dispute at GoldOne Mine. The final outcome will have far-reaching implications for the workers, the mine, and the larger mining industry.

0
South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
14 mins ago
South Africa Bids Farewell to Renowned Photojournalist Peter Magubane
In a solemn gathering that reflected the profound impact of his life and work, South Africa bid farewell to renowned photojournalist, Peter Magubane. The funeral service, held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, saw dignitaries, colleagues, friends, and family unite in mourning and celebration of the life of a man who used his lens to reveal
South Africa Bids Farewell to Renowned Photojournalist Peter Magubane
Honoring Peter Magubane: A Lens That Pierced Apartheid
28 mins ago
Honoring Peter Magubane: A Lens That Pierced Apartheid
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
43 mins ago
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
South Africa Honours Legendary Photographer Peter Magubane with a Special Funeral
14 mins ago
South Africa Honours Legendary Photographer Peter Magubane with a Special Funeral
Tragic Death in Boksburg: Man Found Dead After House Set on Fire in Robbery
15 mins ago
Tragic Death in Boksburg: Man Found Dead After House Set on Fire in Robbery
Revolutionizing Power: Free Electricity for South African Townships and the Rescue of Eskom
18 mins ago
Revolutionizing Power: Free Electricity for South African Townships and the Rescue of Eskom
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
1 min
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
7 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
11 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
12 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
13 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
13 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
16 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
16 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
16 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app