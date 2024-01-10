NUM Challenges Dismissal of Workers at GoldOne Mine

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is taking a stand against the decision of GoldOne Mine in Springs, Gauteng Province, to dismiss more than 400 workers and suspend an additional 100. The workers were allegedly involved in an underground sit-in last year, leading to their dismissal and suspension, a move which the NUM is now vehemently challenging.

Protest for the Right to Choose Representation

The miners, numbering over 500, had protested to demand the right to choose their union representation. The management of GoldOne Mine reportedly denied the workers the option to register with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), citing an existing agreement with NUM. This decision has spurred legal appeals from the miners, with 135 currently seeking representation.

NUM’s Resolve to Challenge the Dismissal

Mlulameli Mweli, the secretary of NUM in the Pretoria, Witwatersrand, and Vereeniging region, addressed the situation. He vowed that the NUM leaders would persist in their appeal against the mine management’s action. However, the NUM has stated that it will not represent some of the miners who allegedly held others hostage and assaulted workers underground during the protest.

The Impact of the Dismissals

The dismissals have major implications for the mine, the workers, and their families. The mine suffered a daily production loss of R12 million due to the hostage situations staged by miners. On the other hand, over 400 families are affected by the dismissal, as stated by the President of AMCU, Joseph Mathunjwa. Industry expert Andrew Levy highlighted the potential production risk and impact on efficiency due to the wave of dismissals.

In conclusion, the NUM’s challenge to the dismissals is a significant development in the ongoing labor dispute at GoldOne Mine. The final outcome will have far-reaching implications for the workers, the mine, and the larger mining industry.