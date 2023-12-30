en English
South Africa

NSPCA Warns Against Firework Use Near Animals Ahead of New Year’s Celebrations

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:09 am EST
NSPCA Warns Against Firework Use Near Animals Ahead of New Year's Celebrations

As the clock ticks closer to the New Year’s celebrations, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in South Africa has issued a stern warning against the use of fireworks in proximity to animals. The NSPCA’s cautionary statement draws attention to the heightened sense of hearing in animals, which renders them particularly susceptible to distress from the thunderous noises produced by fireworks.

A Plea for Safe Celebrations

Jacques Peacock, a representative of the NSPCA, has called upon pet owners to exercise responsibility and sensitivity during the festive celebrations. Peacock emphasized the importance of ensuring pets are kept in a secure and safe environment to prevent potential injury or anguish. He further suggested that pets should be equipped with proper identification means such as brightly colored ID tags or microchips. This measure serves to aid in the swift recovery of pets, should they flee in panic triggered by the explosive sounds of fireworks.

Choosing Compassion Over Chaos

In a bid to foster humane treatment of animals during the festivities, the NSPCA is advocating for compassion to take precedence over the disorder that fireworks may inflict. The organization is urging the public to consider the welfare of animals and to realize that the transient joy associated with fireworks does not justify the potential harm and distress inflicted upon animals. The NSPCA also provides contact information for local branches on its website, encouraging the public to seek assistance in cases of injured, lost, or compromised animals.

Proactive Measures for Pet Wellbeing

Alongside warnings, the NSPCA has shared valuable tips to help pets stay calm during the fireworks. These include confining pets in a room with high windows to muffle the noise, playing soothing sounds, providing them with their favorite toys or treats, closely observing their behavior, and ensuring they are not left alone. Peacock underscores the necessity of understanding the diverse needs of different animals in times of distress, and the importance of responsible pet ownership.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

