NSFAS Aims to Finalize All Pending Disbursements by Mid-January

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in Johannesburg has declared its intent to finalize all pending disbursements for 2023 by January 15th. This decision was made to prevent academic interruptions for students in the upcoming 2024 academic year. The NSFAS board has been working diligently to address several critical matters, including the remaining student allowances—approximately 20,000 allowances yet to be disbursed.

NSFAS Board Convenes to Address Pending Allowances

Over the recent weekend, the NSFAS board convened a meeting to discuss pressing issues, including the pending student allowances, amendments to the budget, and preparations for the forthcoming 2024 academic year. The urgency of the meeting underlines the board’s commitment to ensure that students receive their financial aid on time and that the organization is adequately prepared for the next academic cycle.

Challenges Faced by NSFAS

Despite facing allegations of corruption, fraud, and illegal tender dealings, which led to the dismissal of NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo, the NSFAS has denied claims of being on the brink of collapse. The organization remains steadfast in its determination to resolve the outstanding disbursements before the end of January.

NSFAS’s Future Plans

The NSFAS board has also discussed its 2024 action plan and the formation of a Rapid Response Team to tackle potential issues in the upcoming academic year. To facilitate the application process for financial aid in 2024, the NSFAS had opened the application window on November 21, 2023, which will close on January 31, 2024. The board plans to make public announcements on the implementation of the Werksmans Attorneys report in relation to direct payment service providers.

The NSFAS is working to resolve the remaining 20,000 allowances, requiring additional input and consultation with educational institutions. It aims to provide all allowances by January 15, 2024, ensuring that the academic progress of the students is not hindered due to financial constraints.