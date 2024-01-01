en English
Disaster

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Torrential Rains Devastate KwaZulu-Natal Community

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Torrential Rains Devastate KwaZulu-Natal Community

On the evening of New Year’s Eve, the province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa was hit by torrential rains, resulting in a tragic loss of life. Three people, including a seven-year-old child, were swept away by the floodwaters, leaving a lasting mark on the community.

The Unforgiving Downpour

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Disaster Management Centre, the consequences were dire. A woman and a child were recovered from the Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg after their vehicle was caught in the deluge. The husband and father of the victims remains missing, his fate uncertain as the search was postponed due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

A Community in Mourning

As the province reels from the unexpected devastation, the death toll continues to rise. Another child lost his life after being swept away by the Enembe River. Meanwhile, the heavy rains have left a trail of destruction, demolishing homes and roads, and forcing the province’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to call on community members to remain vigilant.

Rescue Efforts and Warnings

Despite the tragedy, the community’s resilience shone through. The South African National Defence Force, alongside local community members, rallied in response to the crisis, aiding in the rescue efforts. However, as the South African Weather Service warns of further flooding on New Year’s Eve, they are urging people to stay home and prioritize safety. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs echoed this sentiment, urging individuals to ensure their surroundings are safe as the possibility of disruptive rain leading to more flooding looms.

Disaster South Africa Weather
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

