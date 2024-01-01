en English
Africa

New Year's Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
New Year’s Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

The dawn of 2024 has been marked by a significant event of joy and hope. A remarkable 414 babies, including a set of triplets, were welcomed into the world, making New Year’s Day even more special. This news has been covered extensively by SABC News, a prominent South African broadcasting corporation known for delivering news in diverse languages, including IsiNdebele.

New Year’s Day: A Day of Multiple Joys

Right as the clock struck midnight, the Greater Toronto Area celebrated the arrival of the first baby of 2024 at Brampton Civic Hospital. Other hospitals in the area also announced the arrival of their first babies of the year, with parents brimming with excitement and gratitude. In a rare occurrence, twin brothers were born in different years in New Jersey; the older one arrived on Dec. 31, 2023, and his younger sibling on Jan. 1, 2024. A similar event was recorded in 1948 when North Dakota witnessed a baby boom on New Year’s Day, with the first babies born in West Fargo and Minot at the same time.

Concerns Over Teenage Mothers

While the day was mostly celebratory, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba expressed concerns over the growing number of teenage mothers in the province. A 15-year-old girl was among the mothers who gave birth on New Year’s Day. The province welcomed about 55 babies, with 8 of them born to teenage mothers. In total, the country celebrated the arrival of approximately 411 newborns, with Gauteng leading the tally with 112 babies. Ramathuba also highlighted the pressing issue of underage drinking and the sale of alcohol to minors in the province.

Midnight Celebrations Across Regions

Several babies were born right at midnight and throughout the early hours of New Year’s Day across the Greater Toronto Area. Baby Kaur in Brampton, baby Antonio in Mississauga, baby Lucas in Newmarket, baby Mia in Maple, baby Donker in Etobicoke, and baby Botelho at Mount Sinai Hospital, all marked their arrival with the advent of the new year. The Pramanik family welcomed their baby at Humber River Health a little later, at 2:53 a.m. In central Ohio, the first babies of the New Year all arrived within 70 minutes of each other, adding to the joy of the occasion.

0
Africa Society South Africa
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

