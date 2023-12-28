en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

New Documentary Highlights Robust China-South Africa Partnership

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:10 am EST
New Documentary Highlights Robust China-South Africa Partnership

In a vivid portrayal of friendship and collaboration, a new documentary co-produced by China Media Group and South African Broadcasting Corporation shines a light on the robust bilateral ties between China and South Africa. This historical document, an amalgamation of mutual benefits, cultural exchanges, and shared learning experiences, vividly narrates the tale of their partnership, with a focus on diplomacy, economics, and culture.

(Read Also: Ancient Fossils Unearthed in China: A Gateway to Prehistoric Times)

A Milestone in Bilateral Relations

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, opening the gates to the ‘golden era’ of Sino-South African ties. Titled ’25 Years On-Documenting China-South Africa Friendship and Cooperation’, the documentary series will serve as a testament to the fruits of their collaboration and the deep bonds that have been forged over the years. The series, divided into three 30-minute episodes, will explore the evolution of the relationship, the profound friendship, and the shared future envisioned by both countries.

Unveiling Economic and Cultural Exchanges

The documentary will premiere on several international channels from December 28 to December 31, allowing a global audience to witness the unique blend of economic and cultural exchanges that have shaped this relationship. The impact of their cooperation on both societies is expected to be a central theme, with a particular focus on the various investment projects and the positive societal transformations they have brought about.

(Read Also: China Boosts Space Infrastructure with Successful Launch of Two BeiDou Satellites)

China’s Belt and Road Initiative: A Shared Vision?

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s ambitious program to build trade networks and infrastructure across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is likely to feature prominently in the documentary. While the BRI has raised concerns about potential debt traps, national security implications, and the dominance of Chinese companies, it has also been seen as a tool for strengthening international cooperation and mutual benefits. The documentary is expected to shed light on how this initiative fits into the larger narrative of Sino-South African collaboration and the shared vision of their future.

Read More

0
China South Africa
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Luxshare Strengthens Ties with Apple: Takes Over Pegatron's iPhone Assembly Site

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Former PBOC Official Sun Guofeng Sentenced for Bribery and Leaking State Secrets

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Honor X50 GT: The Newest Addition to the Honor X50 Series

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Defense Ministry Denies PLA Navy Ignored Distress Calls, Labels Allegations 'Completely False'

By Aqsa Younas Rana

US Reviews Semiconductor Supply Chain Amid Tech Tensions with China ...
@China · 27 mins
US Reviews Semiconductor Supply Chain Amid Tech Tensions with China ...
heart comment 0
China Unveils Ambitious Plan for Technological Supremacy by 2025

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Unveils Ambitious Plan for Technological Supremacy by 2025
China’s CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7
Latest Headlines
World News
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
41 seconds
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
1 min
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
3 mins
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
4 mins
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
4 mins
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
6 mins
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel
8 mins
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel
Over 40 Dead in Liberia Gas Tanker Explosion
9 mins
Over 40 Dead in Liberia Gas Tanker Explosion
South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India
11 mins
South Africa Seizes Lead in First Test Against India
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
25 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
43 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
52 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
56 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app