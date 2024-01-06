en English
New Book Honors Anti-Apartheid Activist Enuga Reddy, Calls for Preservation of South Africa’s Gandhian Heritage

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
New Book Honors Anti-Apartheid Activist Enuga Reddy, Calls for Preservation of South Africa's Gandhian Heritage

South Africa’s 30th year of independence and the centenary of Enuga Reddy, a leading anti-apartheid activist, were commemorated with the release of a book celebrating his life and works. The event, orchestrated by the 1860 Heritage Centre in South Africa, saw eminent attendees such as Selvan Naidoo, director of the Centre, Suhas Borker, Sedula Mamabolo, Sudheendra Kulkarni, and Anil Nauriya.

The Second Wave of Passive Resistance

Naidoo underscored Reddy’s role in the second wave of passive resistance against apartheid, specifically highlighting his protest against the South African Consulate in New York in 1946. The 1860 Heritage Centre, a museum dedicated to the Indian diaspora in South Africa, fosters recognition of Indian immigrants’ contributions to South African history, encapsulating narratives of the Dravidian gold miners and indentured labourers.

Understated but Impactful Legacy

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, alluded to Reddy’s subtle yet significant legacy, hinting that he could have been India’s first High Commissioner to South Africa. Ambassador Vijaya Latha Reddy, Enuga Reddy’s niece, praised him as an indefatigable fighter against injustices worldwide.

Preserving South Africa’s Gandhian Heritage

Kulkarni emphasized Reddy’s Gandhian diplomacy and the importance of preserving South Africa’s Gandhian heritage sites. He expressed concern over the sites’ current state of disrepair, highlighting the need for immediate attention to these locations, which bear witness to the country’s struggle and triumph over apartheid.

History India South Africa
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

