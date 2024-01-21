Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre in Chatsworth Embraces Inclusivity with Free Weekend Activities for All Ages

In a spirited move to foster community bonding and personal growth, the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre, nestled in the heart of Chatsworth, south of Durban, has opened its doors wide this weekend, offering a multifaceted range of free activities and classes to residents. The event is set to welcome individuals aged five and over, a testament to the centre's dedication to inclusivity and broad-based participation.

Keeping Tradition Alive

The Centre, a vibrant hub of the Chatsworth community, boasts a long-standing tradition of karate classes, a mainstay for over 18 years. The martial art has not only been a means of self-defense but also a tool for character building, promoting the values of respect, discipline, and perseverance amongst its attendees.

A Weekend of Learning and Fun

Clive Pillay, the indefatigable coordinator of the Youth Centre, has announced an expanded line-up for the upcoming weekend. Alongside the familiar karate lessons, residents can look forward to speech and drama classes, designed to hone communication skills and boost self-confidence. For those with a penchant for rhythm and movement, line dancing sessions promise to provide a fun, high-energy workout.

Fostering Community Engagement and Personal Development

The diverse programs on offer aim to engage participants across various age groups and cater to a wide spectrum of interests and skills. From physical fitness to creative expression and public speaking, each session is a stepping stone towards personal development. By providing these opportunities free of cost, the Youth Centre is not merely an activity hub but a catalyst for community involvement and empowerment.