Society

Ncumisa Ndelu Returns Sebenza Women Award, Calls it a Sham

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
In a bold move that has echoed across the media landscape, Ncumisa Ndelu, a revered former news editor at Gagasi FM, has returned her Sebenza Women Awards gong, denouncing the honor as a sham. The decision was announced via an Instagram post, in which Ndelu articulated her inner turmoil over accepting the award. She felt that Thembisa V Luthuli, another attendee at the ceremony, was a more deserving recipient based on the award’s ostensible criteria.

Controversy Surrounding the Awards Ceremony

The palpable discomfort Ndelu experienced during the awards night stemmed from a series of events that she interpreted as degrading to women. This sentiment was further amplified by recent comments made by the award’s founder, Kininonke ‘Kini’ Shandu. Shandu, in a move that drew widespread criticism, openly denounced women for becoming pregnant before marriage.

Ndelu’s Personal Struggle

Shandu’s comments prompted Ndelu to introspect on her own journey as a single mother. She single-handedly raised her firstborn, taking immense pride in her accomplishments as a parent with the assistance of her mother. Ndelu’s decision was further influenced by the backlash she received from other women for expressing a preference for the award to be presented by another woman.

The Decision to Return the Award

Despite the initial reluctance, Ndelu decided to return the award. The decision was not merely a personal one, but a stand for what she believes is right. It was a statement to honor women who truly deserve recognition in their fields. By rejecting the award, Ndelu has not only questioned the integrity of the Sebenza Women Awards but also challenged societal norms and prejudices.

Society South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

