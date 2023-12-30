Navigating Stormy Waters: South African Businesses in 2023

The year 2023 was a stormy one for South African businesses, with the corporate landscape rocked by both external and internal dynamics. The troubles faced by Eskom and Transnet, two major state-owned enterprises critical to the nation’s infrastructure and economy, cast long shadows across sectors, while the corporate sector itself was shaken by a series of boardroom disputes and CEO dismissals.

External Crisis: Eskom and Transnet

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan dismissed suggestions that the exodus of high-ranking officials from state-owned entities (SOEs) was due to political interference. He asserted that the boards of directors are empowered to manage all facets of the SOEs’ operations. The leadership changes at Transnet and Eskom were necessitated by the need for urgent change and performance improvement in these organizations. The country’s president is set to allocate more powers to his electricity czar to accelerate efforts to end the nation’s energy crisis, an action backed by the African National Congress, which is seeking a swift implementation of an action plan before next year’s general election.

Struggle for Stability: CEO Departures and Boardroom Dramas

The corporate sector in South Africa faced its own turbulence with numerous boardroom disputes and a wave of CEO terminations. This internal instability added to the challenges already posed by the fallout from Eskom and Transnet. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stated that debt-ridden state-owned logistics firm Transnet SOC Ltd. must implement reforms before a bailout is considered.

Repercussions Across Sectors: The Case of Thungela Resources

One of the many companies impacted by these crises was Thungela Resources Ltd., the largest shipper of coal for electricity generation in South Africa. Thungela witnessed a 69% plunge in profits in the first half of the year due to weaker coal prices and logistical constraints, including severe bottlenecks on rail services run by state-owned Transnet SOC Ltd.

As South Africa closes the chapter on a tumultuous 2023, businesses are left to navigate the ripple effects of a year marked by external crises and internal instability. Clearing these hurdles will be crucial for the country’s corporate sector as it looks to the future.