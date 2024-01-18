en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Nature’s Fury Unleashed: Mbhashe Local Municipality Declares State of Disaster

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Nature’s Fury Unleashed: Mbhashe Local Municipality Declares State of Disaster

In an extraordinary display of nature’s fury, the Mbhashe Local Municipality declared a state of disaster following an extreme weather event characterized by heavy rains, potent winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. The catastrophe left a trail of devastation, particularly in Willowvale’s Wards 29, 24, 23, and 21.

Disaster Strikes with Unyielding Force

Reports from the ground draw a grim picture of collapsed houses, roofs ripped off their structures, and significant injuries to both people and livestock. Critical infrastructure, such as electricity power lines and poles, were not spared the wrath of the storm, compounding the community’s hardship. One victim, severely injured, was transferred to Butterworth Hospital for immediate treatment.

Municipal Officials Respond to Crisis

In the disaster’s wake, Mbhashe Local Municipality officials, including Councillor Samkelo Janda, Councillor Nomvuyiseko Mgedezi, Councillor Babalwa Majavu, and Councillor Ludwe Mantshiyose, visited the affected areas. Their mission: to assess the damage first-hand and extend support to the beleaguered families who have lost so much in this calamity.

Provincial Support and Community Appeal

The Provincial Department of Human Settlements is working tirelessly to arrange emergency temporary housing for the displaced victims, an essential measure in the immediate aftermath of such a disaster. In a testament to the resilience of the community, the mayor issued a heartfelt appeal for assistance, imploring the community and businesses to donate necessities, such as food and clothing, and to provide temporary shelter for those in dire need.

As the municipality navigates through the aftermath of this disaster, its officials have extended condolences to the bereaved family and wishes for a quick recovery to those injured. They also urge those who have not yet reported damages to do so through their local councillors, ensuring that everyone affected gets the assistance they need in these challenging times.

0
Disaster South Africa Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
18 mins ago
Marshall Islands: U.S. Military Base Overrun by Climate Change-Driven Floods
In a dramatic incursion of extreme weather on human security, a U.S. military base located in the Marshall Islands was seriously flooded last Saturday. The American garrison base on Roi-Namur was overrun by colossal floodwaters that breached the doors, catching personnel by surprise, knocking some off their feet, and sweeping others away in a startling
Marshall Islands: U.S. Military Base Overrun by Climate Change-Driven Floods
Storm Isha Disrupts UK Infrastructure, Sparks Climate Change Conversations
2 hours ago
Storm Isha Disrupts UK Infrastructure, Sparks Climate Change Conversations
Ardmore Under Boil Water Notice as TVA Provides Aid Amid Contamination Concerns
3 hours ago
Ardmore Under Boil Water Notice as TVA Provides Aid Amid Contamination Concerns
Storm Isha Wreaks Havoc Across the UK: A Tale of Destruction and Disruption
24 mins ago
Storm Isha Wreaks Havoc Across the UK: A Tale of Destruction and Disruption
Tragic Landslide in China's Yunnan Province: Two Dead, Dozens Missing
1 hour ago
Tragic Landslide in China's Yunnan Province: Two Dead, Dozens Missing
Oyo State Stands Strong: Continued Support for Explosion Victims and Awaited Integrity Reports
2 hours ago
Oyo State Stands Strong: Continued Support for Explosion Victims and Awaited Integrity Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE RAW Set to Deliver High-Stakes Confrontations with Top Superstars
2 mins
WWE RAW Set to Deliver High-Stakes Confrontations with Top Superstars
Manny Machado's Road to Recovery: A Promising Start for the 2024 Season
2 mins
Manny Machado's Road to Recovery: A Promising Start for the 2024 Season
BYU's Big 12 Challenge: Unpacking Texas Tech's Comeback Victory over The Cougars
3 mins
BYU's Big 12 Challenge: Unpacking Texas Tech's Comeback Victory over The Cougars
Labour Manifesto Contributor’s Connection to National Trust Revealed Amid 'Woke' Accusations
5 mins
Labour Manifesto Contributor’s Connection to National Trust Revealed Amid 'Woke' Accusations
Reinstated Plateau State Lawmakers Ready to Resume Duties
9 mins
Reinstated Plateau State Lawmakers Ready to Resume Duties
From India to USA: Unmukt Chand's Unexpected Cricket Journey
10 mins
From India to USA: Unmukt Chand's Unexpected Cricket Journey
Turning Job Loss Into an Opportunity: Steps to Manage Finances and Emotions
10 mins
Turning Job Loss Into an Opportunity: Steps to Manage Finances and Emotions
Justin Rose Joins Los Angeles Golf Club Ahead of Team Golf League
11 mins
Justin Rose Joins Los Angeles Golf Club Ahead of Team Golf League
Prominent LA Musician and DJ among Victims of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose
11 mins
Prominent LA Musician and DJ among Victims of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose
Centenarian Olympian Roger Lebranchu to Carry Torch in Paris Games
13 mins
Centenarian Olympian Roger Lebranchu to Carry Torch in Paris Games
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
2 hours
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
2 hours
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
3 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
3 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
3 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
3 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
4 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
4 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app