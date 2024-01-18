Nature’s Fury Unleashed: Mbhashe Local Municipality Declares State of Disaster

In an extraordinary display of nature’s fury, the Mbhashe Local Municipality declared a state of disaster following an extreme weather event characterized by heavy rains, potent winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. The catastrophe left a trail of devastation, particularly in Willowvale’s Wards 29, 24, 23, and 21.

Disaster Strikes with Unyielding Force

Reports from the ground draw a grim picture of collapsed houses, roofs ripped off their structures, and significant injuries to both people and livestock. Critical infrastructure, such as electricity power lines and poles, were not spared the wrath of the storm, compounding the community’s hardship. One victim, severely injured, was transferred to Butterworth Hospital for immediate treatment.

Municipal Officials Respond to Crisis

In the disaster’s wake, Mbhashe Local Municipality officials, including Councillor Samkelo Janda, Councillor Nomvuyiseko Mgedezi, Councillor Babalwa Majavu, and Councillor Ludwe Mantshiyose, visited the affected areas. Their mission: to assess the damage first-hand and extend support to the beleaguered families who have lost so much in this calamity.

Provincial Support and Community Appeal

The Provincial Department of Human Settlements is working tirelessly to arrange emergency temporary housing for the displaced victims, an essential measure in the immediate aftermath of such a disaster. In a testament to the resilience of the community, the mayor issued a heartfelt appeal for assistance, imploring the community and businesses to donate necessities, such as food and clothing, and to provide temporary shelter for those in dire need.

As the municipality navigates through the aftermath of this disaster, its officials have extended condolences to the bereaved family and wishes for a quick recovery to those injured. They also urge those who have not yet reported damages to do so through their local councillors, ensuring that everyone affected gets the assistance they need in these challenging times.