Science & Technology

Natural Hydrogen Reserves in South Africa: A Solution to the Energy Crisis?

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
At the University of Pretoria, a group of scientists is delving deep into the earth’s crust in search of a solution to South Africa’s energy crisis. Their hopeful answer lies in the natural hydrogen gas reserves found beneath the surface in Mpumalanga. This renewable energy source, they believe, could be a significant contributor to the country’s energy needs.

The HyAfrica Project: A Joint Venture Between the African and European Union

These scientific explorations are part of the HyAfrica project, a joint initiative by the European Union and the African Union. The project aims to investigate natural hydrogen as a viable renewable energy source, focusing on its potential for use in small-scale standalone generation units for domestic or minor industrial purposes. Professor Adam Bumby, a structural geologist, suggests that these hydrogen reserves could be substantial, mirroring similar discoveries in Europe.

White Hydrogen: A Promising Renewable Energy Source

The research team’s primary objective is to identify and quantify potential source sites for this “white” hydrogen, so named because it is produced by natural geological processes. The implications of this discovery could be transformative, given that natural hydrogen is a non-polluting, renewable source of energy. The only by-product of its combustion is water, making it an environmentally friendly energy alternative.

A Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Energy Exploration

The South African scientific team comprises experts from the University of Limpopo and the University of Pretoria’s Department of Geology and Graduate School of Technology Management. Their collective expertise is being harnessed to understand the geological controls of hydrogen production and to explore its use as a standalone renewable energy solution. The project’s latter stages will address the regulatory and legislative aspects of exploiting these hydrogen resources.

As South Africa grapples with an energy shortage, the discovery and subsequent utilization of natural hydrogen reserves could be a game-changer. Unleashing the potential of this renewable energy source could not only alleviate the country’s energy crisis but also put South Africa at the forefront of renewable energy innovation.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

